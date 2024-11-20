Rio Grande City aims to create trash collection service

Rio Grande City wants to run its own trash collection service. Currently, the city is using a private company.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted to create a committee to look into personnel, cost and the equipment they would need to get started.

The Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon says this would give the city more control over the service and generate money.

"We're going to have an additional source of revenue, and it translates into a better public service for our residents," Falcon said.

The city's current contract is with Grande Garbage Collection. The owner says it would be a huge loss for his business.

"It would impact, you know, certainly anytime you lose an income that approaches a million and a half a year, but you know I didn't have a contract before, we can adjust," Grande Garbage Collection Company owner Patricio Hernandez said.

The city's new committee is expected to start working on its new garbage plan soon.