Rio Grande City Grulla school board member arrested on DWI charge

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District School Board Member Eleazar Velazquez was arrested Monday at around 2:30 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, according to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

According to an affidavit, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was patrolling on U.S. 83 near Mile Marker 832 when they saw a vehicle driving without their headlights on.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Velazquez. The trooper also noticed an open Michelob beer can in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the trooper had Velazquez step out of the vehicle and began conducting a roadside interview. During the interview, the trooper noticed Velazquez had slurred speech and was continuously swaying back and forth. Velazquez then admitted to consuming alcohol.

The trooper then conducted a field sobriety test and determined Velazquez was intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and taken to Starr County Jail without further incident.

Velazquez is also running for Starr County Commissioner for Precinct 3.