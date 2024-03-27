Rio Grande City headstone maker accused of stealing from customers skips court hearing

An arrest warrant is out for a Rio Grande City business owner accused of not giving families the headstones they paid for.

Noie Hesbrook III skipped a Wednesday court hearing on charges of theft and theft of elderly.

Hesbrook— owner of Starr County Monuments — was arrested on Feb. 20 and indicted by a grand jury in Starr County for allegedly stealing $135,000 after prosecutors say he took payments for monuments and headstones he never completed.

Bond for Hesbrook was also revoked on Wednesday.

The indictment stemmed from 52 complaints against Hesbrook that were filed with the 229th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Wednesday’s hearing was to indict Hesbrook on new charges after the total number of complaints filed against him grew to 92 following his arrest.