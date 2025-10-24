Rio Grande City project connecting over a dozen homes to sewer services

An ongoing project in Rio Grande City will expand the city’s sewage line to connect 20 homes to the city’s sewage services.

The homes are in an area that was annexed into the city over a decade ago. The houses there use septic tanks.

“They did not have any service, but they are a street away and eventually through the years, we annexed them to our city, but we didn't upgrade the service,” Rio Grande City Commissioner Rogerio Olivarez said. “Now the service is taking care of that."

Olivarez says the city is paying $35,000 for the sewer line connections, and said the project was brought to the city by the people.

“This is an initiative from our commission to try and listen to what the people need,” Olivarez said. “The people who live here have an interest, and there was a concern and a need for sewer services and we were able to make it happen."

The project is expected to be completed in two months.

