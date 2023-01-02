Rio Grande City teen facing murder charge in connection with fatal rollover

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal rollover crash that killed a teen Sunday in Rio Grande City, according to a news release.

The crash happened at approximately 8:53 a.m. on FM 755 north of Orchard.

Preliminary investigation reveled a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 755 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The passenger, 14-year-old Fermin Estudillo, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver, identified as Hugo Ernesto Rivera, 17, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended, the release stated.

Rivera was arrested on charges of murder, DWI with a minor, and failure to stop and render aide, according to the release.