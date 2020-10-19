Rio Grande Regional Hospital using new machine to perform precise cardiovascular surgeries

The Rio Grande Medical Center in McAllen has been using a new robotic machine to increase precision in cardiovascular surgeries.

Dr. Guillermo Salinas, the medical director of intervention cardiology at Rio Grande Regional Hospital said the usual way they would perform a cardiovascular surgery is standing up and only using their hands.

"We're doing the same thing that we've been doing for many many years," Salinas said. "What we're doing different is that we're using a technology that allows us to have more precision."

By using this machine, Salinas has helped about 50 patients.

