Rio Grande Valley residents share their mass COVID-19 vaccination experience in Edinburg

Bert Ogden Arena, in partnership with DHR Health, held a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

Thousands of residents came to the event to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and shared their experiences.

Mission resident Edith Helareo said her message for anyone who wasn't able to make it out to event is to to take this time to protect yourself.

"Take the time to do this," Helareo said. "You might be a little short on your paycheck, but take time – it's for the best."

About 6,500 people received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine and are already scheduled to receive their second dose next month.

