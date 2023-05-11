Rio Grande Valley residents urged to report damage from recent storms to the state

Back-to-back severe weather events throughout the Rio Grande Valley have left several residents with significant damage to repair.

City and county officials are urging the public to report damage to the state, something more than 2,500 people in Hidalgo Count have done so far.

“That would allow us to determine what kind of damages they have and then do a tally of all those residents that have been significantly impacted,” Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña said. “And hopefully get some type of declaration from the state to try to get some type of support for those residents that are in need of repairing their residence."

Saldaña said he hopes more people report their damages online.

“The state will not provide funding, but they will bring in programs to help out,” Saldaña said. “It’s something like the small business administration with low interest loans for residents and or businesses."

Storm damage can be self-reported through the iSTAT survey, which can be found online.

Watch the video above for the full story.