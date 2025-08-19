Road blocked after vehicle strikes power pole near Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

A major vehicle accident is blocking a road near Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the area of Richardson and Cesar Chavez roads after a vehicle struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking the lead at the scene.

