Road blocked after vehicle strikes power pole near Edinburg
A major vehicle accident is blocking a road near Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the area of Richardson and Cesar Chavez roads after a vehicle struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking the lead at the scene.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
City of Donna Job Fair to include resume writing workshop
-
Children's Museum of Brownsville celebrating 20th anniversary
-
'It's just the right thing to do:' Man saves 2-year-old boy found...
-
Brownsville ISD approved November 2025 bond election
-
UTRGV provides update on new school of art and design in Brownsville