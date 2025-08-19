x

Road blocked after vehicle strikes power pole near Edinburg

Road blocked after vehicle strikes power pole near Edinburg
1 hour 10 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 1:53 PM August 19, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A major vehicle accident is blocking a road near Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the area of Richardson and Cesar Chavez roads after a vehicle struck a power pole, according to the spokesperson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking the lead at the scene.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days