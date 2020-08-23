Rockets take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Thunder

By The

Associated Press



Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 223

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Houston leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 119-107. Dennis Schroder scored 29 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win and James Harden recorded 38 points in the loss for Houston.

The Thunder have gone 27-19 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is 22-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 28-19 in Western Conference play. Houston is 26-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Harden is averaging 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Rockets. Jeff Green is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 44.8% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 39.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: day to day (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

