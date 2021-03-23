ROJAS EARNS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS

EDINBURG - Collegiate Baseball announced on Monday that junior right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team is one of its national players of the week.

Rojas homered in each of UTRGV’s four games at Dixie State over the weekend, launching his second-career grand slam, a pair of two-run home runs and a solo shot.

In five games including a trip to No. 10 Texas last week, Rojas hit .412 (7-for-17) with four home runs, one double, 11 RBI, five runs scored, a .524 on-base percentage and a 1.176 slugging percentage.

For the season, Rojas is hitting a team-best .381 (16-for-42) with a team-high four home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs scored, a team-best .480 on-base percentage and a team-best .738 slugging percentage in 15 games (11 starts).

Other Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week, Powered by Diamond

RHP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt: Leiter pitched a 9-inning no-hitter against South Carolina with 16 strikeouts during a 5-0 win. He walked the first batter of the game on a full count and then retired 27 batters in a row. Of his 124 pitches, 81 were strikes.

SS Justin Guerrera, Fairfield: Guerrera belted 4 home runs while driving in 9 runs and scoring 7 runs during a 4-game sweep over Canisius. He became the third Stag ever to homer 3 times in one game. He was 8-for-15 at the plate and led Fairfield with 3 stolen bases.

RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt: Rocker fanned 14 South Carolina hitters in 8 innings as he picked up a 3-2 win. Of the 116 pitches he threw, 82 were strikes.

LHP Kobe Foster, Tennessee Wesleyan: Foster struck out 16 batters in 8 innings of work during a 6-1 win over Columbia International. He didn’t walk a batter and only allowed 2 hits and 1 earned run.

OF Zerek Saenz, New Mexico State: Saenz was 17-for-23 in 5 games for the Aggies as he hit .739. Saenz hit 3 doubles, 2 triples and recorded 10 RBI with 2 stolen bases and 10 runs scored.

RHP Carlos Tavera, UT Arlington: Tavera pitched 7-innings against South Alabama and didn’t allow a hit as he struck out 11 batters.