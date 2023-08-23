Roma High School mariachi to receive star in Las Vegas

Roma High School's Mariachi Nuevo Santander found out last week they will be getting a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

Section leader Mia Garza says she's proud to be part of Mariachi Nuevo Santander because their hard work is noticed.

"Being part of the mariachi makes me feel super proud as a recognized group all around the nation. It really brings me motivation to continue looking for success and to represent our Hispanic culture," Garza said.

The committee for the Las Vegas Walk of Stars says fans reached out to nominate the high school group, including south Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The group will be inducted based on what they've done in their almost 30 years and for being a model program for other schools.

The star will be located in front of Paris Las Vegas and a star will be presented to the mariachi group in November.