Roma ISD parents called to participate in survey for next superintendent
If your child attends the Roma Independent School District, officials want to hear from you.
Officials say Roma ISD parents will be able to participate in choosing the next superintendent.
With the departure of Carlos Guzmán as superintendent, the district board wants to know what qualities Roma ISD parents think the new superintendent should have.
Officials say the survey was created in partnership with the Texas Association of School Boards.
To complete the survey online, click here.
