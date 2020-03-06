x

Ronnie Cantu Commits To St. Edward's

4 hours 56 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 March 05, 2020 10:09 PM March 05, 2020 in Sports

MISSION - It was Ronnie Cantu's turn to sign on the dotted line Thursday afternoon.

The Mission Veterans senior committed to play basketball at St. Edward's in Austin.

As a senior, Cantu averaged 16 points per game.

She also scored over 500 points in her final season with the Patriots.

