Ronnie Cantu Commits To St. Edward's
MISSION - It was Ronnie Cantu's turn to sign on the dotted line Thursday afternoon.
The Mission Veterans senior committed to play basketball at St. Edward's in Austin.
As a senior, Cantu averaged 16 points per game.
She also scored over 500 points in her final season with the Patriots.
