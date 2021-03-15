x

Rowe Fighting to Make Playoffs

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 10:25 PM October 30, 2018 in Sports

McALLEN - PSJA and PSJA North have already clinched football playoff spots out of 30-6A.  There are only two more post-season teams to be determined from the league.  One of the teams still battling is the Rowe Warriors.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.

