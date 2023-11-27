Runoff, special elections taking place in two Valley cities

Early voting is taking place in Donna and Mission for either a runoff race or special election.

In Donna, the city is holding three different runoff races, including mayoral.

David Moreno beat incumbent David Moreno by gaining 42.78 percent of the votes in the mayoral race during the November 7 elections. Moreno only received 36.4 percent.

Since neither candidate got the 50 percent votes needed to win, a runoff election was called.

Also in a runoff is Council Member Place 1 between Jesse "Coach" Jackson and incumbent Richie Moreno, and Council Member Place 3 between Ernesto Lugo and Lupita Bueno.

The city of Mission is holding a special election for Council Place 3.

There are four candidates on the ballot for that position. They are Peter Geddes, Noel Salinas, Marissa Ortega Gerlach and Abraham Padron.

Early voting for both cities runs through Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 9.

