x

Sacerdote de Brownsville acusado de tráfico y abuso sexual de menores

Sacerdote de Brownsville acusado de tráfico y abuso sexual de menores
2 weeks 7 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 May 14, 2024 10:53 PM May 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Según registros judiciales, Fernando González Ortega, el sacerdote de Brownsville arrestado en febrero por abuso sexual a un menor, fue acusado formalmente.

En la nueva acusación se proporcionaron más detalles. 

En la que el sacerdote de 52 años presuntamente abuso sexualmente de un menor de 14 años en múltiples ocasiones durante un período de 2 años, a partir de diciembre de 2012. 

Ortega era sacerdote en la iglesia católica de San Luke.

Actualmente, está en libertad bajo fianza.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days