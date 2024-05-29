Sacerdote de Brownsville acusado de tráfico y abuso sexual de menores
Según registros judiciales, Fernando González Ortega, el sacerdote de Brownsville arrestado en febrero por abuso sexual a un menor, fue acusado formalmente.
En la nueva acusación se proporcionaron más detalles.
En la que el sacerdote de 52 años presuntamente abuso sexualmente de un menor de 14 años en múltiples ocasiones durante un período de 2 años, a partir de diciembre de 2012.
Ortega era sacerdote en la iglesia católica de San Luke.
Actualmente, está en libertad bajo fianza.
More News
News Video
-
Third arrest made in connection with burned body found in Brownsville
-
Harlingen mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old daughter
-
Election results for May 28 runoff races
-
Garza concedes to challenger in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff
-
Weslaco to host blood drive at city hall
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
-
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
-
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
-
Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball
-
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent