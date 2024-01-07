Salvation Army distributes Tim's Coats to families in need

The Salvation Army distributed hundreds of coats on Friday to families in need thanks to money collected from Channel 5 News’ Tim’s coats campaign.

Thanks to the generosity of our viewers, $35,000 were raised last month to purchase coats. The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley are distributing the coats based on criteria set by the organizations.

We thank all of you who donated as Tim's Coats prepares for its 42nd year of helping keep those in need warm.