Salvation Army initiates inclement weather protocol

The Salvation Army in McAllen is going to be one of the many places people can come to stay warm over the next few days during the cold snap.

The Salvation Army, however, is the only emergency shelter program in Hidalgo County.

Whenever the temperatures drops below 50 degrees, the inclement weather protocol in initiated.

This means more people than normal will be allowed to stay at the Salvation Army for the next few days.

Typically, around 46 people are allowed to stay, but during this protocol, they prepare to take in more than double. They are also getting ready to feed more people.

"We are preparing at least 200 meals regularly, but this time we are preparing more than 350 meals every day for those who need to come and stay with us," Salvation Army Major Gabriel Elias said.

The enhanced measures at the shelter will start Thursday and continue through Monday. They are also extending hours.

Normally, people can come in starting at 5 p.m. and doors close at 8 p.m., but due to the cold snap, people will be allowed to come at any time, even in the middle of the night if needed.

The decisions on who is allowed to stay in the shelter is on a case by case basis.

Those planning to seek shelter are encouraged to take their ID.