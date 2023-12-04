Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in need of volunteers in the Valley

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing, which means people will be hearing that bell when going into different stores.

The Salvation Army is looking for people willing to share a few hours of their day for a greater cause. They will be out every day till Christmas Eve, hoping to meet their $150,000 goal.

Their annual Red Kettle Campaign relies on volunteers to help gather donations. If there isn't anybody to ring and to greet people, very few dollars make their way into the red buckets.

Major Jan Zuniga with the Salvation Army in McAllen says they are far from meeting their goal by Christmas.

They have 35 red kettle locations across Hidalgo County, but only get about 20 bell ringers a day.

"We're looking for people who'd be willing to say, "Merry Christmas." Meet those people as they're going in and out of the doors with a smile. If we could just share some joy in this season, it's one of the great things we do as we stand there," Zuniga said.

Zuniga says hours of your time can help make a difference this holiday season and into the next year. She says the need in the Valley is big, and their budget is tight.

Right now, they are serving about 150 meals every day. The money raised from the campaign impacts how many people they can help and helps them prepare for future emergencies they respond too.

To learn how to become a bell ringer, click here.

Anyone wishing to donate can also scan the QR code in the video to make an electronic donation, or click here.