Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in need of volunteers

The Salvation Army is making Christmas wishes come true for Rio Grande Valley kids.

They're preparing their Angel Tree gifts thanks to donations from the community, but they still need help.

Over a thousand kids in Hidalgo County will have something to open on Christmas Day, all thanks to secret Santas in the RGV.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Salvation Army has been collecting bags filled with toys for kids in the Angel Tree program.

Anybody from the community can adopt an angel representing a child in need. They can then fill a bag with gifts that the child asked for.

Kids in the Valley asked for things like bikes, clothes and even beds. The Salvation Army wants to make sure every kid has a gift to open on Christmas day.

"But we're also looking for volunteers who may say the dollars are tight, but I have some time, and so, we're looking for volunteers who would join us in the warehouse and be able to come get it already and then hand it out to the parents," McAllen Salvation Army Major Jan Zuniga said.

Zuniga says this week is the home stretch. They have over 1,800 kids participating in the program this holiday season, and they need volunteers to help hand out the gifts to parents.

The toys will be given out this Thursday, Friday and next Monday.

Anyone wising to volunteer can call the Salvation Army at (956) 682-1468.