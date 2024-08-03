San Antonio woman who traveled to DC arrested for allegedly making threats against Trump
(CNN) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a Texas woman who traveled to Washington, DC, for allegedly making threats against former President Donald Trump and carrying a gun without a license.
Police were first alerted to woman Friday afternoon by the US Secret Service, according to a police report obtained by CNN.
Officers found the woman and her Honda Accord in a residential area in northeastern DC, according to the report and a police news release.
Police said they charged 41-year-old Christina Montoya of San Antonio, Texas, with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and making threats against a former president. Montoya was in custody Friday night, according to the news release.
The police report indicates the threats against Trump started on July 20. Police did not provide any specifics about the alleged threats.
CNN was not immediately able to identify an attorney for Montoya.
Officers recovered a silver Smith and Wesson M&P Shield pistol, a magazine and a gun lock, according to the police report.
Political violence has been at the forefront of the national discourse in recent weeks after an assassination attempt was made against the former president at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
