San Benito church telling stories, one tree at a time

A San Benito church has turned the trees in their yard into a visual beacon of hope for their congregation and the community for Christmas this year.

Each tree at the St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito tells a different story.

The reason behind every tree is different but the message is the same, as the difficult year comes to an end.

"When they come passing by they know there's still a church here that's lit up," Father Joe Villalon said. "That means that there's hope here."

