San Benito man pleads guilty to human smuggling

May 24, 2022

A San Benito man pleaded guilty to smuggling people into the United States in an 18-wheeler. 

Prosecutors say Eric Mendiola, 37, of San Benito admitted to attempting to smuggle 31 individuals on March 20 at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. 

A K-9 alerted authorities about the presence of humans and found the migrants hiding behind a load of produce.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 17. 

At that time, Mendiola faces up to five years in federal prison. 

