San Benito police collecting school supply donations

The San Benito Police Department is collecting school supply donations for kids in the community.

According to a Facebook post, the police department is collecting items such as pencils, paper, pens, crayons, markers, notebooks, folders, binders, backpacks and calculators, among other things.

Donations can be dropped off at the Walmart located on 1126 W. Business Highway 77 until 3 p.m. Wednesday.