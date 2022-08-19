San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram

A San Benito student is in custody after he's accused of making a threat on Instagram, police say.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department were contacted Thursday morning by San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police after a student at Berta Cabaza Middle School approached school staff to tell them a student in a group chat threatened to conduct the shooting, according to a news release.

The juvenile was identified and detained and transported to the San Benito Police Department. The student was charged with terroristic threat and transported to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito.

San Benito police and district police officers will be providing increased patrols throughout the area schools, the news release stated.