San Benito seeking input from residents on new comprehensive plan

51 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 11:12 PM November 13, 2024 in News - Local

San Benito city leaders held a Wednesday workshop to discuss updating their five-year plan for the city.

Dozens of people attended the workshop and voiced their thoughts.

“We want that input because the comprehensive plan is just that, a living document. It has to be part of the fabric of San Benito,” city manager Fred Sandoval said.

The city also released an online survey for residents that can be filled out here. 

