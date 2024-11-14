San Benito seeking input from residents on new comprehensive plan

San Benito city leaders held a Wednesday workshop to discuss updating their five-year plan for the city.

Dozens of people attended the workshop and voiced their thoughts.

“We want that input because the comprehensive plan is just that, a living document. It has to be part of the fabric of San Benito,” city manager Fred Sandoval said.

The city also released an online survey for residents that can be filled out here.