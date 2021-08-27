San Benito Teen Stabbed
SAN BENITO - A 17-year-old in San Benito was stabbed in the back.
The incident happened early Saturday afternoon on the 100 block of Las Palmas Street. San Benito Police Chief Michael Galvan told CHANNEL 5 NEWS eyewitnesses saw a suspect leaving the area shortly after the stabbing.
UPDATE: On Monday, San Benito police said the victim refused to press charges, and their investigation can't continue.
