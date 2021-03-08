San Benito to hold second-dose COVID-19 clinic

KRGV File Photo

San Benito will hold a second dose COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, March 9.

The clinic is only for people who were vaccinated at the San Benito Fairgrounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The clinic will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

People must bring their ID and the COVID-19 vaccination card they received at the first clinic on Feb. 9.

Overnight parking will not be allowed.

Officials say if individuals received a vaccine on Feb. 9, they are guaranteed a second dose.

Follow San Benito TX City Hall on Facebook for updates.