San Carlos woman honored with community center dedication

A lifelong resident in the community of San Carlos was honored Thursday.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 renamed the San Carlos Community Complex to Lydia Maldonado Precinct 4 Whole Life Complex.

The center will provide medical, educational and wellness services for the entire San Carlos community.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says Maldonado has dedicated years to helping her neighbors.

Maldonado’s contributions include advocating for her community to receive streetlights, and bringing a bus route to the area.

RELATED STORY: San Carlos residents receive streetlights following push from residents