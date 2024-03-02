San Carlos woman honored with community center dedication
A lifelong resident in the community of San Carlos was honored Thursday.
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 renamed the San Carlos Community Complex to Lydia Maldonado Precinct 4 Whole Life Complex.
The center will provide medical, educational and wellness services for the entire San Carlos community.
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says Maldonado has dedicated years to helping her neighbors.
Maldonado’s contributions include advocating for her community to receive streetlights, and bringing a bus route to the area.
RELATED STORY: San Carlos residents receive streetlights following push from residents
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University