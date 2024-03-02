x

San Carlos woman honored with community center dedication

5 hours 50 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 8:04 PM March 01, 2024 in News - Local

A lifelong resident in the community of San Carlos was honored Thursday.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 renamed the San Carlos Community Complex to Lydia Maldonado Precinct 4 Whole Life Complex.

The center will provide medical, educational and wellness services for the entire San Carlos community.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says Maldonado has dedicated years to helping her neighbors.

Maldonado’s contributions include advocating for her community to receive streetlights, and bringing a bus route to the area.

RELATED STORY: San Carlos residents receive streetlights following push from residents

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days