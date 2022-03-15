San Jose expansion project in progress

A new stretch of road will provide another link between San Benito and Harlingen.

A groundbreaking was held on Monday for the final portion of the San Jose Ranch Road expansion project.

It's been in the works for the past eight years and includes a two-lane roadway from Paso Real Road to Williams Road.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza says the road project is expected to be finished by November.