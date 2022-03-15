San Jose expansion project in progress
A new stretch of road will provide another link between San Benito and Harlingen.
A groundbreaking was held on Monday for the final portion of the San Jose Ranch Road expansion project.
It's been in the works for the past eight years and includes a two-lane roadway from Paso Real Road to Williams Road.
Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza says the road project is expected to be finished by November.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: How Boggus Ford got started
-
Valley residents using gas apps, budgeting in response to gas price hike
-
Landowner, human rights organizations weigh in on Operation Lone Star expansion
-
Ursula processing center reopens in McAllen
-
Consumer Reports: Hidden dangers inside your home