San Juan holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first and second doses

San Juan will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first and second doses on Thursday, May 27.

No pre-registration is required for the clinic that will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the San Juan Municipal Park located at 500 W. 1st St.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients must be 18 years or older and provide a photo ID get the shot.