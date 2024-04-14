San Juan police chief: Father, two sons arrested in connection with bar shooting

A father and his two sons have been arrested in connection with a bar shooting in San Juan, according to San Juan police.

Police said two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The San Juan police chief said Severo Garces and his two sons, Severo Garces Jr. and Daniel Garces are all in custody. The shooting happened off of west Business 83 and north Standard Street.

All three men are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.