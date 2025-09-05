San Juan Police Department announces expansion
The San Juan Police Department announced they are expanding their southside station.
"The city grows, our police department grows, you know cost for service grow," San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said. "We outgrew the last building."
The police department ground on Thursday.
The city currently has two different police stations. They want to make the southside bigger to have more people under one roof.
"It's going to be easier for us, for the officers to do their job, do their reports from one centralized area, from one building without having to commute from one side of the city to the other side of the city," Sifuentes said.
The expansion will be done in two phases. The first phase is expected to be complete by next August.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County health officials warn of rising COVID cases as new school...
-
Bond denied for Brownsville daycare worker accused in hot car death
-
14-year-old driver facing charges after causing three-vehicle accident in Mercedes, police say
-
City of McAllen revokes permits for 20 downtown bars that 'refuse to...
-
Mission High School, surrounding areas experiencing power outages, according to AEP
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025
-
UTRGV seeking feedback following first home football game
-
UTRGV men's soccer team prepares for regular season home opener on Thursday
-
UTRGV head coach Travis Bush discusses matchup with Prairie View A&M at...
-
Band of the Week 2025 Week 1 - Sharyland High School