San Juan Police Department announces expansion

The San Juan Police Department announced they are expanding their southside station.

"The city grows, our police department grows, you know cost for service grow," San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said. "We outgrew the last building."

The police department ground on Thursday.

The city currently has two different police stations. They want to make the southside bigger to have more people under one roof.

"It's going to be easier for us, for the officers to do their job, do their reports from one centralized area, from one building without having to commute from one side of the city to the other side of the city," Sifuentes said.

The expansion will be done in two phases. The first phase is expected to be complete by next August.