WATCH LIVE: San Juan Police Department arraigns suspect in homicide investigation

The San Juan Police Department has made an arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police Chief Ruben Morin says investigators developed leads that led to the arrest of a male subject.

RELATED: 'Person of interest' sought in San Juan homicide

More information regarding the identity of the suspect will come pending an arraignment, Morin said.

The arrest is in reference to the death of a 65-year-old woman who was found on Feb. 25 on the 1200 block of East Texas Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.