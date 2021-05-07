Sanchez Headers Gives Toros 1-0 Victory Over San Diego

EDINBURG, Texas (Thursday, May 6, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (2-0-0) earns 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal SC (0-2-0) on Thursday night at H-E-B Park. The nationally televised match gave the Toros the second consecutive win of the 2021 campaign – the best record to begin a season in club history.

Veteran attacker Vicente Sanchez struck with a late goal off the bench in the 87th minute to lead the Toros 1-0 after Christian Sorto sent a cross inside the box, connecting with Sanchez. The midfielder then headed the ball to the bottom right corner sending it to the back of the net.

The first half was kept 0-0 with both sides attacking. The Toros totaled five shots, two on target while San Diego totaled four shots, one on goal. RGV FC first threatened the goal in the 7th minute after Alexis Cerritos sent a cross inside the box, connecting with Elvis Amoh. The forward then struck the goal, but the shot was deflected out to corner. Two minutes later, Elijah Martin sent a shot to the left side of the box, but Tyler Deric managed to save it.

Toros struck again in the 26th minute after Rodrigo Lopez connected with Sorto where he then sent a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner missing the effort. RGV FC had another threatening opportunity after defender Erik Pimentel sent a long direct shot from more than 35 yards out to the top center of the goal, forcing Muse to block it out giving the home team a corner.

The second half continued to be threatening on both ends. In the 58th minute San Diego struck after Charlie Adams sent a pass to Elijah Martin where he sent a right-footed shot from the left side of the box forcing Deric to block the attempt, sending it to a corner. SD Loyal threatened the Toros goal again after Tumi Moshobane sent a dangerous shot to the bottom right corner, forcing Deric to save the attempt and kept the clean sheet.

Deric earned the second consecutive clean sheet of the 2021 campaign and had three saves. Defensively, Juan David Cabezas totaled four interceptions, 10 possessions gained, two tackles and tallied a shot.

On the attacking side, Rodrigo Lopez totaled two shots, had five key passes and created five chances. Sorto had three key passes, one assist and created three chances.

As a team the Toros totaled 11 shots tonight, three on target with an 83.7 passing accuracy rate while San Diego totaled seven shots, three on target and 82.0 passing accuracy rate