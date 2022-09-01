Santa Maria to debut new stadium against Monte Alto
SANTA MARIA, Texas -- Santa Maria will debut its new stadium upgrades against Monte Alto this Friday.
Click on the video above for more on the new changes at Cougar Stadium.
More News
News Video
-
Bond denied for man indicted in deadly San Antonio smuggling attempt
-
5 On Your Side: Lack of space at VA outpatient clinic raising...
-
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
-
Drop in overall crime rate in city of Mission attributed to increased...
-
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in...