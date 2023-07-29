Santa Rosa ISD student killed in shooting to be honored with candlelight vigil
A vigil will be held for a Santa Rosa High School student athlete who was killed in a weekend shooting.
Friends and classmates of Arturo Sauceda asked the school district if they could honor him in the candlelight vigil.
PREVIOUS STORY: Friends and classmates remember Santa Rosa ISD student killed in weekend shooting
Sauceda, 18, was getting ready to begin his senior year. His stepfather — Jose Villalobos — was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting that also critically injured Sauceda’s mother.
Classmates, family friends, staff and teammates all expected to show up in honor of Sauceda.
The vigil will be held Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. at the Warrior Stadium.
