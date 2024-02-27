Santa Rosa police: Man chokes police officer during arrest

A man was arrested in Santa Rosa for after choking a police officer attempting to apprehend him, according to a news release.

According to Santa Rosa police spokesperson Lt. Jerry Armendariz, police were surveilling the Santa Rosa Village Apartments for Ricardo Garcia, who was wanted on several warrants.

Armendariz said Garcia was seen at the complex early Tuesday morning and was apprehended by police officers inside an apartment.

Garcia resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer multiple times, including strangling the officer; he was eventually placed under arrest, Armendariz said.

Armendariz said Garcia had six active warrants spanning from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27. The warrants include charges of criminal trespass, burglary of habitation, assault on a pregnant person, interfere with emergency request for assistance, criminal mischief and evading arrest.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Garcia was additionally charged with resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a peace officer.

Garcia was sent to Carrizales-Rucker Detention and is pending arraignment.