x

Saturday, August 2, 2025: Hot, stray shower, temps in the 100s

Saturday, August 2, 2025: Hot, stray shower, temps in the 100s
3 hours 8 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, August 02 2025 Aug 2, 2025 August 02, 2025 10:34 AM August 02, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days