x

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s

3 hours 39 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 11:30 AM February 10, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days