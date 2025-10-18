Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025: Very warm, breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Neni's Childcare invites other Valley daycares to show support at slain director's...
-
Thousands participate in La Joya ISD's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
-
Valley businesses, shoppers react to possible pause of SNAP benefits due to...
-
Consumer Reports: Planning for peace of mind - Your digital estate
-
Harlingen police investigate string of business burglaries
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 17, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 17, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
-
First UTRGV Football transfer DE Ian Box to face his former team
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday