Scene cleared after 'suspicious' package found at UTRGV building in Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Police are investigating a suspicious package that was discovered at a UTRGV building in Edinburg Tuesday morning.

The scene was cleared Tuesday afternoon after the McAllen Bomb Squad detonated the package, which was found at the CESS building, located on 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

After officials urged people to avoid and evacuate the area, students are back in the building.

According to the UTRGV website, the CESS building houses the P-16 Outreach and Testing Services Center, which provides educator trainings to students, educators and community members.

The UTRGV Police Department released the following statement Tuesday evening.

"The UTRGV Police Department (UTRGV PD) was notified Tuesday morning of a suspicious package found in the surplus warehouse of the off-campus Community Engagement and Student Success (CESS) Building.

Acting out of an abundance of caution, police initiated suspicious package protocols, which included notifying the campus community of the situation through its mass notification system; evacuating the CESS Building; and requesting the assistance of the McAllen Bomb Squad to assess the suspicious package.

Once the McAllen Bomb Squad determined through its own process that the suspicious package was a fake explosive device and not a threat to the campus community, an all-clear message was sent about two hours after the initial message was distributed.

As with every situation requiring police attention, the university will conduct an internal review to ensure that adequate safety protocols are in place."