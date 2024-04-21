Scholarship honors former Elsa police chief

A memorial scholarship is being offered in honor of a former Elsa police chief.

Applications for the 2024 Chief Jesus Rosalez, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Application are now being accepted.

Rosalez served in the Elsa Police Department for seven years. He died on the job over 40 years ago.

The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District and Elsa Idea Academy. It will go to students pursuing a degree in public service.

The deadline to apply is May 3. Click here for the application.