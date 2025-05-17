Sea Turtle Inc. reports turtle nests have increased compared to last year

Sea Turtle Inc. volunteers say sea turtle nesting season came early this year.

So far, 60 nests have been reported. That number is up from the 38 they found last year at this time, and six of those nests were found within city limits.

"But having six at this point in the year, we're only about four weeks into nesting season. That is extremely unusual," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

The nesting season runs through August.

If you see a nesting turtle, make sure to call Sea Turtle Inc. at 956-761-4511.