Search for missing swimmer underway in South Padre Island

5 hours 45 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 July 29, 2020 4:08 PM July 29, 2020 in News - Local

A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer.

Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US Coast Guard SPI confirms that a search has begun for a PIW (person in water) in the waters off of Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.

According to his relatives, 26-year-old ChristDeshaun Reddix from Austin went missing while swimming with brother and uncle at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The joint operation is currently underway with SPI Fire Department and Lifeguards. 

Check back for updates.

