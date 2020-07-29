Search for missing swimmer underway in South Padre Island

A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer.

Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US Coast Guard SPI confirms that a search has begun for a PIW (person in water) in the waters off of Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.

According to his relatives, 26-year-old ChristDeshaun Reddix from Austin went missing while swimming with brother and uncle at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The joint operation is currently underway with SPI Fire Department and Lifeguards.

Check back for updates.