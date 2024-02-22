Search underway for man last seen in Los Fresnos

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man who was last seen in January in Los Fresnos.

Relatives reported last seeing Eddie Emanuel Lozoya leaving his residence on Lemon Drive in Los Fresnos on Jan. 25.

Lozoya was reportedly on his way to the Department of Public Safety office located on Paredes Line Road in Brownsville to obtain an identification card.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Lozoya never arrived at the DPS office, or made it back home.

Lozoya was last seen wearing a red or maroon flannel shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing yellow or maroon tennis shoes and using his blue or purple bicycle.

The news release identified him as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes and a height of 5’4” who is weighing in at 145 pounds.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Eddie Emanuel Lozoya is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.