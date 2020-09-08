Second wave becomes a concern for reopening schools

Many residents across the Rio Grande Valley are wondering when it will be safe for schools to reopen amid pandemic.

Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said the new case count needs to be about half of what is for the situation to be controllable.

"If everybody keeps up with the precautions and keeps that trend down in the community, one of the very first things we should be doing is reopening schools," Castillo said.

