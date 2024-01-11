Secretary Mayorkas visits Eagle Pass amid border enforcement efforts

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Eagle Pass on Monday to check on border enforcement efforts.

The secretary believes it's up to Congress to make changes.

Mayorkas said for the past few years during the Biden administration, the White House and lawmakers have been working to fix what he calls a very outdated system.

The secretary said he visited Eagle Pass to commend the Customs and Border Patrol agents that worked long hours through the end of the month to process hundreds of people crossing the border.

He also defended himself from many Republicans who say he's not doing enough.

"Some have accused DHS of not enforcing our nation's laws. Having begun my public service career as a federal prosecutor for 12 years, ultimately serving as the United States attorney, there is nothing I take more seriously than our responsibility to uphold the law and the men and women of DHS are working around the clock to do so," Mayorkas said.

Secretary Mayorkas mentioned what Mexico has done to limit the illegal entry of people into the U.S., such as law enforcement and military presence along the river.

Some migrants have been crossing the international bridges and are greeted by customs officials and border patrol agents.

People waiting in Mexico near Eagle Pass can ask for an appointment to have their asylum claims heard by an asylum officer through the CBP One app.