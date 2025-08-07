Section of Sugar Road renamed after legendary UTRGV baseball coach

A UTRGV coach who is in the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame was recognized by Edinburg city officials.

Al Ogletree, who passed away in 2019, has the most wins in the history of the UTRGV baseball program.

On Tuesday, a section of Sugar Road between University Drive and Schunior Street was renamed “Coach Al Ogletree Way.”

“We had a lot of requests from alumni and people who grew up playing here, and the impact that he had here,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “So working with the university, we felt it was the most appropriate thing to do.”

Coach Al was part of the UTRGV baseball team for 45 years, and served as head coach for 29 years.

Ogletree’s accolades include leading the team to a 4th place finish at the College World Series in 1971.

The section of Sugar Road renamed in honor of the legendary coach is in the same area where a statue of Coach Al was put up in 2017.

Ogletree's son — Tom — said the street renaming is an honor not only for the memory of his dad, but for the entire family.

“It's a fantastic honor, especially for him,” tom said. “He would love it.”

